New Suit - Personal Injury

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, and Vallarta Adventures SA de CV were sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for personal injury claims. The court case was filed by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Damian Briseno and Naomi Briseno, who claim that their minor children sustained serious injuries after engaging in an UTV vehicle excursion provided by Carnival. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22803, Briseno et al v. Carnival Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 28, 2023, 6:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Damian Briseno

Naomi Briseno

Plaintiffs

Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A.

defendants

Carnival Corporation

Vallarta Adventures, S.A. de C.V.

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel