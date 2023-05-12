Who Got The Work

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons partners Elizabeth Z. Brabb and Johnny W. Chambless II have stepped in as defense counsel to Jaguar Land Rover in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed March 28 in Texas Eastern District Court by Cuccia Wilson Sanderson on behalf of the purchasers of a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 3 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00260, briscoe et al v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Automotive

May 12, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Gene Briscoe

gregory jean briscoe

Lori smith

Lori Smith

Plaintiffs

Cuccia Wilson Pllc - Dallas

defendants

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects