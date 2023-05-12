Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons partners Elizabeth Z. Brabb and Johnny W. Chambless II have stepped in as defense counsel to Jaguar Land Rover in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed March 28 in Texas Eastern District Court by Cuccia Wilson Sanderson on behalf of the purchasers of a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 3 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00260, briscoe et al v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.
Automotive
May 12, 2023, 6:51 AM