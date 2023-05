Removed To Federal Court

Metz Culinary Management on Friday removed a class action over alleged violations of a state labor law to New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat, alleges that the defendant failed to compensate employees for time they spent maintaining uniforms they were required to wear to work. Metz is represented by Bond, Schoeneck & King. The case is 1:23-cv-00402, Brinson v. Metz Culinary Management, LLC.

May 05, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Brinson, NY

defendants

Metz Culinary Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Bond, Schoeneck & King

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations