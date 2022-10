Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Neel-Schaffer Inc. and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Gill Ladner & Priest on behalf of Jennifer Brinkman. The case is 3:22-cv-00586, Brinkman v. Neel-Schaffer Inc. et al.

Mississippi

October 06, 2022, 8:39 PM