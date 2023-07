New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Gainey McKenna & Egleston filed a stockholder derivative complaint which names Beyond Meat Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses certain executives of failing to disclose that the company would be unable to meet the production scale which had been outlined. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06110, Brink v. Brown et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 27, 2023, 8:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Brink

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Ethan Walden Brown

Kathy Waller

Mark J. Nelson

Muktesh Pant

Ned Segal

Phillip E. Hardin

Raymond Lane

Sally Grimes

Seth Goldman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws