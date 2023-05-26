Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico Advantage Insurance and Arphaxad Patrice Carroll Jr. to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Swanson Gardner Meyers & Cohon on behalf of Katharine Brindley and Ralph J. Brindley. The case is 2:23-cv-00793, Brindley et al v. Geico Advantage Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Katharine Brindley

Ralph J. Brindley

Plaintiffs

Swanson Gardner Meyers

Floyd Pflueger Ringer

defendants

Geico Advantage Insurance Company

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO Choice Insurance Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

GEICO Secure Insurance Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Arphaxad Patrice Carroll, Jr.

Jane Doe Carroll

John/Jane Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute