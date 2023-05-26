Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico Advantage Insurance and Arphaxad Patrice Carroll Jr. to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Swanson Gardner Meyers & Cohon on behalf of Katharine Brindley and Ralph J. Brindley. The case is 2:23-cv-00793, Brindley et al v. Geico Advantage Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
May 26, 2023, 5:12 PM
Plaintiffs
- Katharine Brindley
- Ralph J. Brindley
- Swanson Gardner Meyers
- Floyd Pflueger Ringer
defendants
- Geico Advantage Insurance Company
- GEICO Casualty Company
- GEICO Choice Insurance Company
- GEICO General Insurance Company
- GEICO Indemnity Company
- GEICO Secure Insurance Company
- Government Employees Insurance Company
- Arphaxad Patrice Carroll, Jr.
- Jane Doe Carroll
- John/Jane Does 1-10
defendant counsels
- Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute