Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico Advantage Insurance and Arphaxad Patrice Carroll Jr. to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Swanson Gardner Meyers & Cohon on behalf of Katharine Brindley and Ralph J. Brindley. The case is 2:23-cv-00793, Brindley et al v. Geico Advantage Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute