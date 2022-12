Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Fiesta Mart to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by DeSimone Law Office on behalf of Aeisha A. Brimzy. The case is 4:22-cv-04462, Brimzy v. Fiesta Mart LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 22, 2022, 5:47 PM