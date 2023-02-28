Who Got The Work

Michael G. Bongiorno and Megan Barriger of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have stepped in as defense counsel to Invivyd Inc., a biotech company focused on developing antibody treatments to the COVID-19 vaccine, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Jan. 31 in Massachusetts District Court by Hutchings Barsamian Mandelcorn; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Johnson Fistel LLP accuses the defendants of disseminating false information in connection with the belief that its antibody drug, ADG20 would be effective against the Omicron variant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:23-cv-10254, Brill v. Invivyd, Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 28, 2023, 6:39 AM