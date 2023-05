Removed To Federal Court

Health insurer Humana removed a robotext class action to Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Hiraldo P.A. and the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, accuses the defendant of violating the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act by sending unsolicited text promotions. Humana is represented by Watstein Terepka LLP. The case is 3:23-cv-00569, Brignoni-Young v. Humana Inc.

Health Care

May 13, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Nadya Brignoni-Young

defendants

Humana Inc.

defendant counsels

Watstein Terepka LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims