Who Got The Work

Lawyers from Barnes & Thornburg and Milbank are defending Lincoln National in a pending lawsuit accusing the defendant of unlawfully raising rates on certain universal life insurance policies. The complaint was filed April 20 in Indiana Northern District Court by Lewis Wagner LLP and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of Wells Fargo and other banks acting as securities intermediaries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, is 1:23-cv-00171, Brighton Trustees LLC et al v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 4:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Bank of Utah

Brighton Trustees LLC

Cook Street Trust IV

Pht Holding I LP

Wilmington Trust, National Association

Plaintiffs

Lewis Wagner

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Milbank

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute