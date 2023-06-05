Lawyers from Barnes & Thornburg and Milbank are defending Lincoln National in a pending lawsuit accusing the defendant of unlawfully raising rates on certain universal life insurance policies. The complaint was filed April 20 in Indiana Northern District Court by Lewis Wagner LLP and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of Wells Fargo and other banks acting as securities intermediaries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, is 1:23-cv-00171, Brighton Trustees LLC et al v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.
Insurance
June 05, 2023, 4:16 AM