New Suit

Lincoln National Life Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court. The case was brought by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Lewis Wagner LLP on behalf of Wells Fargo and other plaintiffs accusing the defendant of unlawfully raising rates on certain types of life insurance policies by as high as over 115%. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00171, Brighton Trustees LLC et al v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Bank of Utah

Brighton Trustees LLC

Cook Street Trust IV

Pht Holding I LP

Wilmington Trust, National Association

Plaintiffs

Lewis Wagner

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute