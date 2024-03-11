Brightline Rule: Imperfect Pre-Suit Med-Mal Form Is Not Fata...

News From Law.com

Adhering to the maxim "perfection is the enemy of progress," the Texas Supreme Court created a bright-line that provides leeway on mandatory medical malpractice pre-suit notifications. Justice Jeffrey Boyd was the lone dissent, arguing the majority moved away from precedent and judicially rewrote the statute. The majority opinion authored by Justice Jimmy Blacklock and Boyd's dissent in Dorothy Hampton v. Leonard Thome M.D. concerns a notice and medical authorization form that closely resembled the form required by the Texas Legislature.

March 11, 2024, 1:40 PM

