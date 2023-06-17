Who Got The Work

Mark J. Ragusa of Gunster has entered an appearance for Susan Carroll in a pending insurance lawsuit. The interpleader complaint, filed May 3 in Florida Middle District Court by Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on behalf of Brighthouse Life Insurance, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 8:23-cv-00969, Brighthouse Life Insurance Company f/k/a Metlife Investors USA Insurance Company v. Levitt et al.

Insurance

June 17, 2023, 9:41 AM

