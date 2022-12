Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ashcraft Law Firm on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ryder Integrated Logistics and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Armstrong Lee & Baker on behalf of an employee who claims she broke her arm and received nerve damage due to a forklift falling on her. The case is 4:22-cv-04286, Bright v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 12, 2022, 7:06 PM