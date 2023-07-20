Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Service Minds, a Mister Sparky franchisee, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, centered on a commercial territory dispute, was filed by Cavendish Partners P.A. on behalf of Bright Day Electric, another Mister Sparky franchisee. The plaintiff accuses the defendant of marketing services to customers outside of its assigned zip codes, and performing low quality work in the plaintiff's territory under the Mister Sparky mark in violation of the Lanham Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00849, Bright Day Electric, LLC v. Service Minds, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

July 20, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Bright Day Electric, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cavendish Partners PA

defendants

Service Minds, LLC

defendant counsels

Spilman Thomas & Battle

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations