Who Got The Work

Spencer Persson and Andrew G. Row of Davis Wright Tremaine and Taylor English Duma partner Gerald B. Kline have entered appearances for the North Highland Company, a consultancy firm, in a pending data breach class action. The suit, which arises from a May 2022 breach impacting the personal information of current and former North Highland employees, was filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Meyer Wilson Co. LPA and Turke & Strauss. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:22-cv-03640, Briggs v. The North Highland Company.

Business Services

October 25, 2022, 8:16 AM