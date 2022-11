Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lane Powell on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Service Corp. International, a provider of funeral goods and services, and John Kevin Varner to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by attorney Thaddeus P. Martin on behalf of Tairina Briggs. The case is 2:22-cv-01646, Briggs v. Service Corp International et al.

Health Care

November 17, 2022, 12:17 PM