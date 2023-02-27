Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Monday removed a tortious interference lawsuit against RLI Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Andrews Myers on behalf of Briggs Brothers Enterprises, alleges that after the defendant audited the plaintiff's records, it wrongfully instructed third parties to cease paying the plaintiff for construction work. According to the suit, the audit was a pretext for blaming the defendant's own financial issues on the plaintiff rather than its own mishandling of fraudulent insurance claims. The case is 4:23-cv-00724, Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corp. v. RLI Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 12:27 PM