Lawyers at Clark Hill and Krebs Farley & Dry on Thursday removed a tortious interference and defamation lawsuit against RLI Insurance and Ryan Issel to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Kean Miller on behalf of construction company Briggs Brothers Enterprises, accuses the defendants of sending the Louisiana Department of Transportation a false letter about bond claims, causing construction to be halted and the contract price to be reduced by over $2 million. The case is 3:23-cv-00132, Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corp. v. RLI Insurance Co. et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 23, 2023, 7:26 PM