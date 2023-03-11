Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin and Clark Hill on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against RLI Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Busch, Reed, Jones & Leeper on behalf of construction company Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corp., contends that RLI wrongfully interfered with a construction contract between Briggs and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The case is 1:23-cv-01017, Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corp. v. RLI Insurance Company.

Construction & Engineering

March 11, 2023, 11:00 AM