New Suit - Product Liability

Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer filed a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Helen of Troy Ltd. and Idelle Labs, distributors of the Sure brand of antiperspirant deodorant. The suit was filed on behalf of Ira Brief and Cathie Brief over claims that the deodorant contains harmful levels of benzene, a carcinogenic compound, which caused plaintiff Ira Brief to develop acute myeloid leukemia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05085, Brief et al. v. Helen of Troy Ltd. et al.

New Jersey

August 17, 2022, 4:32 PM