Who Got The Work

David A. Tartaglio and Michelle C. Ferrara of Musick, Peeler & Garrett have entered appearances for State Farm Insurance in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 2 in California Southern District Court by Joseph Olivia & Associates on behalf of Bridlewood Estates Property Owners Association, accuses the insurer of wrongfully denying coverage under a directors and officers liability policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:23-cv-00195, Bridlewood Estates Property Owners Association v. State Farm General Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 20, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Bridlewood Estates Property Owners Association

Plaintiffs

Joseph Olivia & Associates, P.C.

Joseph Oliva & Associates PC

defendants

State Farm General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute