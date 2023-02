New Suit

State Farm was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged denial of coverage for claims relating to a fraudulent wire transfer, was brought by Joseph Oliva & Associates on behalf of Bridlewood Estates Property Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00195, Bridlewood Estates Property Owners Association v. State Farm General Insurance Co.