Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickie McCamey & Chilcote on Thursday removed a nuisance lawsuit against Norfolk Southern to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by McMillen Urick Tocci & Jones on behalf of Bridgewater Borough and Bridgewater Crossing LLC, accuses the defendant of unlawfully stopping its trains and blocking a crossing at Mulberry Street. The case is 2:23-cv-01309, Bridgewater Crossing I LLC et al. v. Norfolk Southern Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Bridgewater Borough

Bridgewater Crossing I, LLC

Bridgewater Crossing II, LLC

James J. Loll

Plaintiffs

Mcmillen, Urick, Tocci & Jones

Mcmillen, Urick, Tocci, Fouse & Jones

Joseph Spratt

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference