Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Old Country BBQ Pits and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Shaw Family Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming injuries from a grill. The case is 2:23-cv-01029, Bridges v. Old Country BBQ Pits et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Bridges

Plaintiffs

Shaw Family Law, LLC

defendants

Buc-ee's Alabama II LLC

Mason Dixon BBQ Services

Old Country BBQ Pits

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims