Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hueston Hennigan on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging property damage against PacifiCorp to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Singleton Schreiber LLP on behalf of Amelia Anderson and other plaintiffs, concerns the McKinney Fire, a wildfire which struck the Klamath National Forest of Siskiyou County this summer. The plaintiffs contend that the fire was caused by sparks from electrical equipment striking surrounding vegetation. The case is 2:22-cv-01698, Bridges et al v. PacifiCorp et al.

Energy

September 27, 2022, 2:42 PM