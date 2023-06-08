Who Got The Work

Crowley Fleck partner Ian McIntosh and associate Joe Norena have entered appearances for 10 Tanker Air Carrier LLC and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed April 24 in Montana District Court by Holland & Hart on behalf of Bridger Tanker LLC, an aerial firefighting company that recently sought to acquire 10 Tanker Air Carrier. The suit contends that the defendants breached an acquisition agreement by failing to disclose key financial information and seeks the return of escrowed funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 2:23-cv-00025, Bridger Tanker et al v. 10 Tanker Air Carrier Holdings et al.

