Bridgeport Jury Awards $15M Verdict With $5M in Compensatory...

Texas firm Dean Omar Branham Shirley secured a $15 million jury verdict in Bridgeport. The case claimed the decedent, Nicholas Barone, developed mesothelioma due to his exposure to asbestos while working as an engineer for General Electric Co. and Olin Corp. The Bridgeport jury determined Vanderbilt Minerals LLC was the successor to International Talc Co., which sold the "asbestos-containing talc," the jury interrogatories said. Further, the jury concluded that Vanderbilt Minerals proximately caused the injury and Barone's death.

May 20, 2024, 5:13 PM

