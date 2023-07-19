New Suit - Contract

Robinson & Cole and Jones Walker filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Bridgeport Airport Services Inc., doing business as Atlantic Aviation. The complaint, against Centimark Corporation, accuses the roofing contractor of alleged negligence in erecting a new thermoplastic roof system at the Igor I. Sikorsky Memorial airport located in Stratford, Connecticut. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00952, Bridgeport Airport Services, Inc. d/b/a Atlantic Aviation v. Centimark Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

July 19, 2023, 4:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Bridgeport Airport Services, Inc. d/b/a Atlantic Aviation

Plaintiffs

Robinson & Cole

defendants

Centimark Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract