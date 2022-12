New Suit - Employment

Nordstrom was sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by Law Offices of Rose E. Joshua on behalf of a former employee of 16 years who alleges that she was advised to step aside after undergoing kidney surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07240, Bridgeforth v. Nordstrom, Inc.