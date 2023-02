New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of William Bridgeforth. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, pursues claims against Friedman Management USA LLC and Isidore Wettenstein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01066, Bridgeforth v. Friedman Management USA, LLC et al.

February 09, 2023, 12:56 PM