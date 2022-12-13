Brickells First High-Rise Tower in High Demand as Consumers ...

News From Law.com

South Florida is seeing high interest in ultra-luxury residential projects. One project, Brickell's first high-rise residential tower, is seeing so much demand that it's now converted its reservations to contracts after a short amount of time. The Residences at 1428 Brickell, a 70-story, 189-residence development by Miami-based real estate development firm YTech, is to be partially powered by solar energy, and it was recently approved by the Urban Development Review Board so the developer can seek permits to start construction.

