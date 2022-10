Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against DaVita, the nation's largest provider of outpatient dialysis, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Eric R. Brown on behalf of Kristin Brickel. The case is 3:22-cv-01317, Brickel v. DaVita Inc.

October 20, 2022, 4:03 PM