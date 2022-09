Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Monogram Aerospace Fasteners Inc. and Trimas Corporation to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Crosner Legal on behalf of current and former employees who allegedly did not receive rest breaks or overtime wages. The case is 2:22-cv-06582, Briceno v. Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 14, 2022, 7:30 PM