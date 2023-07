Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Edwards Vacuum and NSTAR Global Services to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Schuck Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-01041, Briannon v. Nstar Global Services, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 17, 2023, 8:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonna Briannon

Plaintiffs

Schuck Law, LLC

defendants

Edwards Vacuum LLC

Nstar Global Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination