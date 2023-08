Who Got The Work

Alyesha Asghar, Jacqueline E. Houser and Colleen O. Munoz of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Edwards Vacuum LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 17 in Oregon District Court by Schuck Law on behalf of an at-will employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson, is 3:23-cv-01041, Briannon v. Nstar Global Services, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 31, 2023, 8:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonna Briannon

Plaintiffs

Schuck Law, LLC

defendants

Edwards Vacuum LLC

Nstar Global Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination