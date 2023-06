Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against General Motors and Hertz Global Holdings to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Ray Robinson on behalf of the purchaser of a certified used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro through Hertz Car Sales. The case is 3:23-cv-03127, Brewton v. The Hertz Corporation, a Delaware Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 24, 2023, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Mekhi Brewton

defendants

General Motors, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company

The Hertz Corporation, a Delaware Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract