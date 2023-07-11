New Suit - Employment

Molina Healthcare, a health care management business offering services through government programs, was sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was filed by B.K. Robinson Law on behalf of a remote-based care review technician who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations while recovering from spinal fusion surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05272, Brewley v. Molina Healthcare Inc.

Health Care

July 11, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Randolph Brewley

Plaintiffs

Brian K. Robinson

defendants

Molina Healthcare Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA