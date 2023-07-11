Molina Healthcare, a health care management business offering services through government programs, was sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was filed by B.K. Robinson Law on behalf of a remote-based care review technician who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations while recovering from spinal fusion surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05272, Brewley v. Molina Healthcare Inc.
Health Care
July 11, 2023, 4:18 AM