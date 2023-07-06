New Suit - Employment

Molina Healthcare, a health care management business offering services through government programs, was sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by B.K. Robinson Law on behalf of a care review technician who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations in relation to his spinal fusion surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05755, Brewley v. Molina Healthcare Inc.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Randolph Brewley

Plaintiffs

Taylor Louis, LLP

defendants

Molina Healthcare Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA