Howard Johnson's, the New Jersey-based chain of hotels and motels, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Maine District Court. The suit was brought by pro se plaintiff Noah Brewington, a homeless man alleging violations of privacy rights and right to counsel stemming from a drug-related arrest. The case is 2:23-cv-00156, Brewington v. Mckinney et al.

April 04, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Noah Brewington

defendants

Howard Johnson By Wyndham

Aaron Fey

All Justices Involved With Docket CR-21-04085

Anthony Verville

Any Other Portland Police Assisting

Attorney Andrew Edwards

Attorney Daniel Feldman

Attorney David Bobrow

Attorney General's Office Of Maine

Attorney James Howaniec

Attorney Jeffrey Langholtz

Attorney Jon Gale

Bail Bondsman

City Of Portland

City Of South Portland

Cumberland County Court

Cumberland County Superior Court

Dean R Hannon, II

Eric Young

Geoffrey Edwards

Howard Johnson By Wyndham Hotel Manager & Employees

Jeffrey Warren

Johanna Gauvreau

Justice Maria Woodman

Justin Andrus

Katie Dakers

Kevin Cashman

Maine Commission On Indigent Legal Services

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

Mark Steele

Matt Morrison

Matt Tice

Mdea Commander Of Agents

Peter Richard

Portland Police Department

Portland Police Officer Hurley

Portland Police Officer Richard

Portland Police Officer Rozzi

Roy E Mckinney

South Portland Police Department

South Portland Police Officer Peters

State Of Maine

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation