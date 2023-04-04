New Suit
Howard Johnson's, the New Jersey-based chain of hotels and motels, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Maine District Court. The suit was brought by pro se plaintiff Noah Brewington, a homeless man alleging violations of privacy rights and right to counsel stemming from a drug-related arrest. The case is 2:23-cv-00156, Brewington v. Mckinney et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 04, 2023, 3:22 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Howard Johnson By Wyndham
- Aaron Fey
- All Justices Involved With Docket CR-21-04085
- Anthony Verville
- Any Other Portland Police Assisting
- Attorney Andrew Edwards
- Attorney Daniel Feldman
- Attorney David Bobrow
- Attorney General's Office Of Maine
- Attorney James Howaniec
- Attorney Jeffrey Langholtz
- Attorney Jon Gale
- Bail Bondsman
- City Of Portland
- City Of South Portland
- Cumberland County Court
- Cumberland County Superior Court
- Dean R Hannon, II
- Eric Young
- Geoffrey Edwards
- Howard Johnson By Wyndham Hotel Manager & Employees
- Jeffrey Warren
- Johanna Gauvreau
- Justice Maria Woodman
- Justin Andrus
- Katie Dakers
- Kevin Cashman
- Maine Commission On Indigent Legal Services
- Maine Drug Enforcement Agency
- Mark Steele
- Matt Morrison
- Matt Tice
- Mdea Commander Of Agents
- Peter Richard
- Portland Police Department
- Portland Police Officer Hurley
- Portland Police Officer Richard
- Portland Police Officer Rozzi
- Roy E Mckinney
- South Portland Police Department
- South Portland Police Officer Peters
- State Of Maine
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation