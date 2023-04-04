New Suit

Howard Johnson's, the New Jersey-based chain of hotels and motels, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Maine District Court. The suit was brought by pro se plaintiff Noah Brewington, a homeless man alleging violations of privacy rights and right to counsel stemming from a drug-related arrest. The case is 2:23-cv-00156, Brewington v. Mckinney et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 04, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation