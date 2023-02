New Suit - Employment

Key Bank was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins on behalf of a personal banker who contends she was wrongfully terminated as a result of pregnancy-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00747, Brewer v. Key Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 4:56 PM