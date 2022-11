Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Troy-Bilt LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to an allegedly faulty snow blower, was filed by Solomon, Sherman & Gabay on behalf of Jennifer Brewer and Robert Brewer. The case is 2:22-cv-04505, Brewer et al v. Troy Bilt et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 12:15 PM