Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Meridian Southern Railway LLC and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Reeves & Mestayer on behalf of Pamela Faye Brewer and Samuel Lamar Brewer. The case is 1:22-cv-00324, Brewer et al v. Meridian Southern Railway, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 28, 2022, 7:48 PM