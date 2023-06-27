New Suit - Employment

National Association of Realtors was sued Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court over alleged gender- and race-based employment discrimination and workplace sexual harassment. The court action was filed by the Leach Firm on behalf of the former chief storyteller who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she ended a relationship with the president of the association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01869, Brevard v. National Association Of Realtors.

June 27, 2023, 7:09 PM

Janelle Brevard

The Leach Firm

National Association Of Realtors

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination