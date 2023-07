New Suit - Privacy Class Action

AMC Theatres was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Berger Montague and Cowing & Mendelson, accuses the defendant of disclosing info about moviegoers' ticket purchases to Facebook in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02317, Bretto et al. v. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 19, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasmine Bretto

Naomi Kopinsky

Cowing & Mendelson, PC

defendants

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/