Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Mashney Law Offices on behalf of a diner who alleges that he hit his head on a six-foot high steel bar. The case is 8:23-cv-00740, Brett Russell v. Darden Restaurants, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 29, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett Russell

Plaintiffs

Mashney Law Offices PC

defendants

Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims