New Suit - Contract
Brett Jacobson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Advance Sports Local, Encompass Holdings and 14 other defendants on Monday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, seeks over $6.1 million for an assignment of the right to purchase a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00137, Jacobson v. Pettit et al.
Iowa
April 24, 2023, 6:58 PM
Plaintiffs
- Brett Jacobson, Trustee For Jacobson 2021 Family Trust,
defendants
- Advance Sports Local
- Bach Management, LLC
- Daniel Pettit
- Encompass Development, LLC
- Encompass Holdings, LLC
- Hortus Foods, Inc.
- J & J Land, Inc.
- Keyboard West Studios, Inc.
- Lasbox Holdings, L.L.C.
- Lift Local
- Lightspeed Guitar, LLC
- Minuet Management, LLP
- Pettit Enterprises, LLP
- Sunabel Holdings, LLC
- Trailhead International Builders, Inc.
- Village at Sugar Creek Apartments, LLC
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract