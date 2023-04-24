New Suit - Contract

Brett Jacobson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Advance Sports Local, Encompass Holdings and 14 other defendants on Monday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, seeks over $6.1 million for an assignment of the right to purchase a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00137, Jacobson v. Pettit et al.

Iowa

April 24, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett Jacobson, Trustee For Jacobson 2021 Family Trust,

Fredrikson & Byron

defendants

Advance Sports Local

Bach Management, LLC

Daniel Pettit

Encompass Development, LLC

Encompass Holdings, LLC

Hortus Foods, Inc.

J & J Land, Inc.

Keyboard West Studios, Inc.

Lasbox Holdings, L.L.C.

Lift Local

Lightspeed Guitar, LLC

Minuet Management, LLP

Pettit Enterprises, LLP

Sunabel Holdings, LLC

Trailhead International Builders, Inc.

Village at Sugar Creek Apartments, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract