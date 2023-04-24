New Suit - Contract

Brett Jacobson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Advance Sports Local, Encompass Holdings and 14 other defendants on Monday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, seeks over $6.1 million for an assignment of the right to purchase a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00137, Jacobson v. Pettit et al.

Iowa

April 24, 2023, 6:58 PM

