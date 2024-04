News From Law.com

New Jersey-headquartered Bressler, Amery & Ross is working to expand its footprint across Florida, especially its insurance defense practice even amid challenges within that sector. The firm recently added former Citi in-house counsel Roxanne Rehm as a principal along with three associates all spread out between the Miami and Tampa Bay areas.

April 11, 2024, 6:14 PM

