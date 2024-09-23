Who Got The Work

Paige N. Shelton and Nicholas Munoz of Conner & Winters have stepped in as defense counsel to State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed Aug. 7 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by Downtown Legal on behalf of Stacey Breshears. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark T. Steele, is 4:24-cv-00366, Breshears v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2024, 9:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Stacey Breshears

Plaintiffs

Downtown Legal Group

Defendants

State Farm Fire & Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Conner & Winters

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute