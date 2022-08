New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons sued UPC Insurance on Friday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Curtis Brescher and Shelly Brescher. The suit seeks payment for claims arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05076, Brescher et al v. Upc Insurance.

Insurance

August 27, 2022, 2:27 PM